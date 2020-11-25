Church volunteers putting together free Thanksgiving dinners

BLUEFIELD, Va (WVVA) - Volunteers at Calvary Hill Church in Bluefield, Virginia are busy getting ready for Thanksgiving Day. They are planning on giving out about 1,000 free meals to those in need.

If anyone would like to grab a dinner and sit down and eat it, they can go to Calvary Hill Church, which is located at 1939 Virginia Ave in Bluefield, Virginia. Meals will be served there between noon-1 p.m. on Thurs.

Also, there will be three pop-up locations for Thanksgiving dinners.

Location One: The Hair Queen, located at 1335 Bland St. in Bluefield, WV. Dinners will be served there from noon-12:30 p.m.

Location Two: the bus stop across from the Bluefield, WV Police Dept. Dinners will be served there from 12:35 p.m.-1:05 p.m.

Location Three: Joy Mart, located at 2001 Bluefield Ave. in Bluefield, WV. Dinners will be served from 1:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m.

Some church members will also be delivering meals to several locations Thurs. as well, including in Pocahontas, Virginia and McDowell County, WV.