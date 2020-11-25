Cold front swings through; showers & windy conditions expected

A dry start to the day, but by the evening showers arrive.

Temperatures to start this morning are in the 30s and 40s, but we warm up nicely into the 50s and 60s this afternoon. A few stray showers are possible later this afternoon/early evening.

Most of the rain will arrive overnight. Isolated heavy downpours are possible.

Not a bad idea to strap down those outdoor holiday decorations! Winds will continue to strengthen throughout today as a cold front scoots even closer. Wind gusts during the day will hit 25 MPH while overnight strengthen to 30 plus MPH. Winds will calm down during the day tomorrow.

With the increase in cloud cover during the overnight hours this will act as a blanket keeping us warm. Low temperatures will be mild only falling down to the 50s. Rain showers will be widespread overnight with isolated heavy downpours.

Showers should taper off as the sun is rising tomorrow morning. Our Thanksgiving will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be even warmer tomorrow with highs hitting the upper 50s and 60s.

A dry spell hits us for the end of the work week and into the weekend. By Sunday evening we are tracking another frontal system to disrupt our mild temperatures and dry trend. Could be talking some snow! The full forecast is on WVVA until 7AM!