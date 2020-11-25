Cowboys, Washington set for 10th Thanksgiving meeting

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington are set to meet for the 10th time on Thanksgiving. Dallas has won eight of the previous nine games. Both teams are 3-7 and in contention in the woeful NFC East. They are tied with the New York Giants while Philadelphia leads the division at 3-6-1. Quarterbacks Alex Smith and Washington and Andy Dalton of Dallas have 25 years of experience combined but just one Thanksgiving meeting between them. Smith lost to Baltimore with San Francisco in 2011.