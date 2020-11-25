Defenses fueling run toward Big 12 championship game

Defenses are helping carve a path toward the Big 12 championship game. No. 15 Iowa State and No. 14 Oklahoma have stood out recently by what they’ve done to limit opposing offenses. The first-place Cyclones held Kansas State to nine pass completions and 149 total yards in a 45-0 victory over the Wildcats last week. Second-place Oklahoma has allowed a total of two touchdowns and registered 13 sacks in its last two games. Iowa State can clinch a berth in the league title game with a win Friday at Texas. Oklahoma takes a five-game winning streak into its matchup Saturday night at West Virginia.