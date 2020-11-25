Edey a force with 19 points as Purdue tops Liberty 77-64

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting in his collegiate debut and Purdue fended off Liberty 77-64 in the opener of the Space Coast Challenge. Edey, a 7-foot4 freshman, led four Boilermakers into double-figure scoring with Jaden Ivey adding 12 and Aaron Wheeler and Brandon Newman 10 each. Darius McGhee led Liberty with 21 points and Micaiah Abii scored 19 on 7-for-7 shooting in his collegiate debut. Abii made all three 3-point attempts and trails only Seth Curry (23 points, 2008) for most points in a game by a Liberty freshman.