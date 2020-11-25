Ethiopian leader rejects international ‘interference’ in war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister is rejecting a growing international consensus for dialogue and a halt to deadly fighting in the country’s Tigray region as “interference,” saying his country will handle the conflict on its own as a 72-hour surrender ultimatum runs out. The statement from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office comes shortly before the end of his ultimatum for Tigray leaders to surrender. It asks the international community to “stand by” until Ethiopia asks for assistance. Communications remain severed to Tigray. It is not clear how many people in Mekele are aware of the warnings and the threat of artillery fire in the coming hours.