Indonesian minister apologizes after arrest on bribe charge

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s anti-corruption commission has formally named the country’s fisheries minister as a suspect in taking bribes related to exports of lobster larvae, and alleged he used the money on a luxury shopping spree during a visit to the United States. Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo was arrested upon arrival at Jakarta’s airport Wednesday from a working visit to the U.S. The anti-corruption commission accused him of receiving at least $240,000 from several companies through his two personal assistants, who were also named as suspects, this month. An official says he and his wife had spent some of the money to buy branded goods during their U.S. visit, including a Rolex watch and Louis Vuitton bags. He apologized and says he will resign.