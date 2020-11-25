Lights, camera, sell: Retailers want you to watch and shop

NEW YORK (AP) — Merchants have turned themselves into amateur home shopping network hosts, broadcasting live to thousands of people on Amazon, Facebook or their store’s apps. They put on outfits, spin for the camera and try to get you to buy. The pandemic is fueling growth. With their shops closed during the pandemic, business owners took to livestreaming to sell anything from animal print sweaters to heated eyelash curlers. And people stuck at home and bored made for a captive audience. Merchants plan to take advantage of that this holiday season, livestreaming on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, when Walmart, Target and malls are either closed or trying to discourage crowds from showing up.