Maryland wins 44th straight home opener, beats Old Dominion

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eric Ayala didn’t miss a shot, scoring 19 points to lead Maryland to an 85-67 victory over Old Dominion in a basketball season opener. The Terrapins, who clinched last season’s Big Ten Conference title, have won 44 consecutive home openers dating to the Lefty Driesell era in 1977-78 and are 8-2 in season-openers in coach Mark Turgeon’s tenure. Ayala, a 6-foot-5 junior from Wilmington, Delaware, made four 3-pointers and was 6 of 6 from the floor. Donta Scott added 14 points for Maryland. Kalu Ezikpe scored 19 points and had a game-high 13 rebounds for Old Dominion.