Mexico ex ‘self-defense’ vigilante leader dies of COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican government health agency has confirmed that one of the leaders of a civilian militia formed in 2013 to fight a drug cartel in western Mexico has died. Jose Manuel Mireles was a physician who worked for the federal Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers. The agency confirmed he died Wednesday, but did not give a cause. Those operating Mireles’ personal Twitter account say he died of the effects of COVID-19. Mireles and others organized people in the western state of Michoacan to fight the Knights Templar drug cartel. The vigilante-style groups largely expelled the gang, which had controlled almost every aspect of life in parts of Michoacan.