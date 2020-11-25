Pandemic gave locals fleeting taste of a tourist-free Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — For months, Hawaii locals had Waikiki’s famous beaches and other tourist hot spots to themselves as a mandatory two-week quarantine on travelers curbed tourism during the coronavirus pandemic. Residents could drive along Oahu’s famed North Shore without spending hours in traffic from tourists gawking at sea turtles or take walks along Waikiki’s main drag without having to sidestep throngs of awestruck tourists. But now officials are allowing visitors to produce a negative COVID-19 test to avoid the quarantine. Locals have long felt ambivalent about living in an island paradise that relies on visitor spending, but many saw an upshot to the health crisis — reclaiming favorite spots long overrun by crowds.