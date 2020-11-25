Sen. Joe Manchin wishes West Virginians a happy Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WVVA) - Today, WV Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement wishing West Virginians a happy Thanksgiving.

“Tomorrow’s celebrations once again remind us of the importance of family – the source of life’s greatest joys and its deepest bonds. We are so blessed with the riches of loving families and friends, a beautiful state to call home, and the knowledge that we are truly a statewide community with an unbreakable bond. This year has brought unprecedented challenges for all of us, but in true West Virginia fashion we continue to help our neighbors and go above and beyond the call of duty. In the words of Abraham Lincoln, ‘The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battle-field and patriot grave to every living heart and hearth-stone, all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.’ Let us continue to let our Better Angels fly. My parents taught me that if you can count your blessings, you can share your blessings – and we are all so blessed to enjoy the opportunities of this great nation. Gayle and I wish every West Virginian a very happy Thanksgiving.”