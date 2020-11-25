Showers & gusty winds possible overnight, skies then clear for Thanksgiving

As a cold front approaches us this evening, cloud cover will continue to thicken and the winds will to gradually increase in speed this evening, especially after sun-down. While we could see a few showers here & there through sunset, better coverage of showers looks likely in the early morning hours of Thursday, after midnight and before sunrise.

While rain amounts are not looking all that impressive (flooding issues are not expected), we could see some occasionally heavy downpours overnight. Make sure you've got any outside decor secured! As the front swings in tonight, wind gusts will occasionally hit the 35-45 MPH range through at least 4 AM tomorrow morning.

By sunrise, the front will be moving out of our area, so the rain should wind down quickly. Most of our Thanksgiving Day is looking partly cloudy, a little breezy, and seasonable, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s for most.

Besides a stray shower somewhere at the end of the work week, Thursday night and Friday are looking quiet, just a bit cloudy with another weak frontal system swinging through the area. This second front won't have much moisture with it, but a cool-down is expected. By Saturday, highs will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.

A much stronger system look to head our way early next week. What looks to start as rain on Sunday night-Monday, looks to changeover to snow Tuesday-Wednesday. Though it is still too early for a snow forecast, there is the potential for light to moderate snow accumulation in some areas as we usher in December.....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!