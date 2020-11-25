Smith, Dalton get Thanksgiving nods for Washington, Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Alex Smith and Andy Dalton have 25 years of experience combined as NFL quarterbacks but just one Thanksgiving start between them. The veterans whose teams didn’t expect them to be in charge of the Washington and Dallas offenses when the season started will meet Thursday at the home of the Cowboys. And that’s not the only improbable storyline. Despite both clubs being 3-7, the winner will be in first place in the NFC East for at least a few days.