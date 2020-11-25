Transfers lead No. 4 UVa to rout of Towson in Bubbleville

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 21 points a day after learning he was cleared to play and fellow transfer Sam Hauser added 19 points as No. 4 Virginia opened the season with an 89-54 rout of Towson. Jay Huff added 14 points for the Cavaliers, who never trailed and led by 23 points at halftime. Nicolas Timberlake scored 19 points for Towson, which was a late replacement after Maine withdrew from the game Tuesday. The game was the first in an 11-day event dubbed “Bubbleville” at the Mohegan Sun resort casino in Connecticut. Murphy transferred to Virginia from Rice and learned on Tuesday that he’d received an NCAA waiver to play this season.