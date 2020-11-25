Warm winter drive distribution helps homeless population

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - The warm winter drive began last month, and today volunteers distributed the items collected this month.

Volunteers with the drive collected yoga mats and sleeping bags to provide a warm place for the homeless in Raleigh County to sleep during the cold winter months.

Jordan Pruett, a volunteer with the warm winter drive said they had significant support from the community.

"Right now, as far as sleeping bags go, we have about thirty, but we had a donarion of a little over $1,000 and so we are going to keep purchasing them throughout the winter to help keep folks warm," said Pruett.

Organizers said this support shows how much the community cares for each other.

These volunteers say they plan on doing more distributions in the future.