West Virginia-Oklahoma postponed

(WVVA)- The Mountaineers' Senior Night game with Number 11 Oklahoma scheduled for Saturday, November 28th has been rescheduled.

The Sooners paused all football activities this week due to positive COVID-19 tests and contract tracing within their team. WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons released a statement addressing the postponement.

“I am disappointed for both teams, who have worked extremely hard in their preparation for this weekend’s game,” said Lyons.

The Big 12 conference has rescheduled the game for December 12th.