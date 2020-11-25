West Virginia’s Republican governor blasts mask critics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice blasted critics of his mask mandate Wednesday. He said he would not follow the lead of other Republican governors rejecting the advice of public health experts. At a news conference, he said he did not want to be like South Dakota, which doesn’t have a mask mandate. He played a news clip showing South Dakota had the most deaths per capita linked to COVID-19. Justice has vocally defended mask wearing and recently tightened a mandate to wear one indoors when in public at all times. Cases have skyrocketed even in rural enclaves.