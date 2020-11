INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WVVA) - West Virginia has accepted a late entry into this year's Jimmy V Classic, which will take place on Wednesday, December 2.

The Mountaineers will face No. 1 Gonzaga at 7 p.m. on ESPN 2, replacing their original opponent, Tennessee.

The two schools last met in the 2017 NCAA Sweet 16, a game which the Zags held on to win, 61-58. This will be WVU's fourth appearance in the Jimmy V Classic and first since 2018.