Class AA All-State volleyball teams announced

(WVVA) - Five area girls land on the Class AA All-State volleyball teams, with a handful more being named Special Honorable Mention and Honorable Mention.

The teams, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, are as follows:

First Team:

Alyssa Hill, Philip Barbour, Jr. (Captain)

Meg Williams, Shady Spring, So.

Emily Denison, Philip Barbour, So.

Alayna Kranis, Oak Glen, Sr.

Kelsie Dangerfield, Shady Spring, Jr.

Tristan Wilson, Point Pleasant, Sr.

Abby Fazzini, Robert C. Byrd, Sr.

Jillian Fluharty, Winfield, Sr.

Olivia Jeckering, Nicholas County, Sr.

Somer Stover, East Fairmont, Sr.

Second Team:

Payton Shreve, Grafton, Jr. (Captain)

Sydney Shamblin, Herbert Hoover, So.

Alisea McMillion, Clay County, Sr.

Gabby Floyd, Liberty (Harrison), So.

Avery Carpenter, Philip Barbour, So.

Chloe Thompson, Shady Spring, So.

Anyah Brown, PikeView, Jr.

Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd, So.

Erin Signorelli, Winfield, Sr.

Nia Smith, Frankfort, Sr.

Local Special Honorable Mention: Brooke Presley (Shady Spring), Gabby Smith (Nicholas County), Erica Poe (Bluefield), Kaylen Parks (Independence), Sarah Brown (Westside)

Local Honorable Mention: Kyra Davis (Independence), Abby Stovall (PikeView), Lathea Hatfield (Westside)