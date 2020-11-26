Fair weather shapes up for Thanksgiving day

Spotty showers are possible during the morning hours, but most will remain dry throughout our Thanksgiving day. Travel conditions are looking fair, so if you forgot any last minute Thanksgiving essentials no need to fret!

Winds are breezy to start, but calmer conditions are in store by this afternoon. Temperatures are off to a pleasant start! This morning temperatures are in the upper 40s and 50s. Highs will reach the upper 50s and 60s. A mixture of sun and clouds will be overhead today.

Tonight clouds increase with temperatures dropping into the 40s. We will remain dry throughout tomorrow with times of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the 50s for our highs.

A front with no precipitation will swing through on Saturday to allow our temperatures to be a tad cooler throughout the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s on both Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures fall down in the 20s and 30s on Saturday. By Sunday lows will be slightly warmer into the 30s and 40s.

A strong low pressure system will cross through on Monday and Tuesday providing rain at first then switching to snow (yes I said snow!). A big cold snap will be present for the first couple days of December.

