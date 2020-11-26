Foster homes needed for local children for the holidays

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - The holidays can be tough for many people, including foster kids who do not have a stable home.

While adoptions are on the rise across the state of West Virginia, foster parents are still needed, which is especially important around the holidays.

According to Brittany Pugh, the Director of Foster Care at an adoption agency called Necco, says some children get to go home and be with their biological families during the holidays, but others don't have that option.

"We're just trying to find foster homes for these children around the holidays because being with a family, being in a home, being with somebody that can take care of them [so] they can feel that family unit is very important to children," said Pugh.

Not only is there an increase need for foster parents around the holidays but also because since schools have reopened more students have entered the system.

This has led to an increased need for both foster and adoptive parents.

While foster parents are needed for kids of all ages, Pugh said it's not just younger kids who need adoption the most.

"There are tons of kids in West Virginia, lots of them that are needing adoption and it's not always the ones we think of like little babies," said Pugh. "A lot of them are the older teens that are needing homes.'

Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent can contact the Beckley office of Necco by phone, email, or even Facebook message. You can also visit their website here.



For those who do not want to become a foster or adoptive parent, but still want to help out, children are available to be sponsored for Christmas. Information about that program can be found on Necco's Facebook page.