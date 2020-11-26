Local nonprofit brings Christmas cheer to the town of Mount Hope with a new contest

With events being canceled this holiday season, you may be wondering what you can do to celebrate with your family.

The nonprofit Harmony for Hope is organizing an exterior Christmas decorating contest for Mount Hope residents, in an effort to bring your family something to look forward to during the holidays.

"So really we just want to promote it a little bit heavier this year since there's not going to be as much Christmas activities, get together and such. But we still can enjoy Christmas as we drive through the streets of our local towns and communities," said founder of the nonprofit, Carrie Kidd.

She says this is a contest not only for residents, but local businesses who would like to decorate their store fronts as well.

You can enter the contest now until December 10th, for more information on how you can enter click here!