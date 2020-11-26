Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes flight in virus times

NEW YORK (AP) — The balloons were in the sky and the marching bands took to the streets for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. But coronavirus restrictions meant it was without the throngs of people usually scrambling for a view. Instead of the usual path through Manhattan, this year’s parade was kept to the area in front of Macy’s flagship store and aimed at a television audience instead of live crowds. Even with the pandemic protocols, the fact that the parade took place made it a rare festivity in a city that has seen most of its major events cancelled over the last year because of the virus.