McGhee hits career-high 7 3s, Liberty beats Mississippi St

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored 23 points and made a career-high seven 3-pointers, Elijah Cuffee added 17 points and five 3s, and Liberty set a program record with 19 makes from distance in an 84-73 victory over Mississippi State in the consolation game of the Space Coast Challenge. It’s the first time Mississippi State has started a season 0-2 since 1967. Chris Parker — a graduate transfer from D-II Henderson State — had 10 points and 10 assists and Micaiah Abii added 10 points for Liberty. D.J. Stewart Jr. and Tolu Smith each scored 20 points for Mississippi State.

