No. 15 WVU wins again at Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

SIOUX FALLS, SD. (WVVA) - After a stellar performance from the WVU perimeter shooters on Wednesday, the post players showed out in a 78-66 win over VCU on Thursday.

The Rams didn't score a basket until nearly halfway through the first frame, thanks to an active Mountaineers defense. By halftime, however, VCU closed the game to 42-33.

The lead shrunk to as little as three points for Bob Huggins and company, but the offense used some short spurts of shooting late to seal the deal.

Derek Culver dominated the paint, scoring 23 points and adding 15 rebounds to his stat line. Oscar Tshiebwe also finished with a double-double, wracking up 11 points and 16 rebounds.

VCU was led by Nah'Shon Hyland, who chipped in 13 points for the Rams.

West Virginia will play Western Kentucky for the tournament championship on Friday at 1:30 p.m.