North Macedonia opposition stages anti-government protest

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Some 2,000 protesters have staged an opposition rally in North Macedonia to demand the resignation of the country’s Social ,Democrat prime minister, Zoran Zaev. The conservative opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski spoke at the event late Thursday and accused the Zaev government of being too conciliatory to neighboring Bulgaria, which recently blocked the start of negotiations for North Macedonia to join the European Union. Bulgaria’s demands for the talks to start include that North Macedonia acknowledge that the roots of its language are Bulgarian.