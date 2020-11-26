Pleasant and dry conditions for Black Friday, as we track a strong weather system into next week

High pressure will continue to build into the region this evening and overnight. However, a weak upper-level disturbance will allow clouds to increase and thicken into Thanksgiving night.

Temperatures will fall into the low-mid 40s, with increasing clouds.

Black Friday will be pleasant and dry, with high temperatures climbing into the 50s. We will have to battle the clouds throughout the day, as a weak frontal boundary crosses the region, but no precipitation is expected.

We will continue to battle the clouds into Friday night, with lows falling into the 40s.

Cooler and drier conditions will be present to start the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s for Saturday, with partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will fall into the 40s.

We are tracking a very potent low pressure system that will track through the region late Sunday and linger throughout the first few days of next week. We could be talking snow for Monday and Tuesday. Be sure to watch your full 10-day forecast tonight.

-Happy Thanksgiving, Meteorologist Brandon Lawson