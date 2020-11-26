Progress is being made for Page-Kincaid residents by West Virginia American Water

FAYETTE COUNTY (WVVA)- "Its really a blessing, just to have clean water again,"said Page resident Tammy Skidmore.

She said the water couldn't have come at a more important time.

She and residents of the Page-Kincaid area have been pushing to get clean and clear water for two years, now their voices have finally been heard by the West Virginia American Water company.

"I'm not sure how clean it is it looks great; it hasn't been tested of course. So, we're still being careful. But, we're thrilled, we really are," Skidmore said.

The Public Service District Board members stepped down, allowing the transition to WVAM to step up and take over.

One resident says the first phase of transition involves the company looking at her water line and then replacing her meter.



"Some of the people have already gotten the water coming down 61... So, I'm excited," said Page-Kincaid resident, Karen Jeffers.

The water company says there is currently no timeline for when their phased-out transition will be complete, but once it is, residents will receive water from their New River Water Treatment plant in Beckwith.





