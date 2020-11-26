Thousands bid farewell to Maradona in Argentina amid clashes

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Tens of thousands of fans have filed past the coffin of Diego Maradona, Argentina’s most iconic soccer star in ceremonies that mixed head-of-state-like honors with the chaos of a rowdy stadium. Fans singing soccer anthems and some draped in the national flag formed a line more than 20 blocks long Thursday. Some clashed with police when officers tried to cut off the crowd as time for viewing drew short. The scenario was that of a state funeral, a casket laid out in the presidential palace. But the atmosphere often was that of a stadium — chanting, singing, pushing and the occasional whiff of alcohol.