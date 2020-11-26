UPDATE: Child struck by vehicle dies, investigation continues

UPDATE 11/27/2020 9:55 AM - McDowell County deputies confirm the two year old boy has passed away. The investigation continues.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va (WVVA) - A two-year-old child was seriously injured in McDowell County Thursday night after a hit and run accident.

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says that they responded to the call just before 5:30 p.m. in the Three Forks area, near Bradshaw. They say the vehicle left the scene after hitting the child, and right now, they need the public's assistance finding the driver.

That vehicle is described as an older small silver SUV, with possible damage to the front end. Deputies say the vehicle was traveling toward Buchanan County, Virginia. West Virginia State Police (WVSP) is also assisting with this ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, you're urged to call 911.