Virginia State Police: Boy, woman die in crash on I-81

WOODSTOCK, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Virginia say a woman and a boy from Tennessee are death following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81. Virginia State Police say the crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday in Woodstock. News outlets report the vehicle was traveling southbound when it ran off the road and rolled several times. The State Police say a 6-year-old boy was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The 50-year-old passenger Carmelita R. Samples died at a hospital. Both were from Kingsport, Tennessee. Authorities say driver Brittany A. Toy of Jackson, Mississippi, was seriously injured and was charged with reckless driving.