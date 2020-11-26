VIRUS TODAY: Americans celebrate Thanksgiving differently

Americans are celebrating their first Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season amid the coronavirus. How families gather for celebrations is being tested as virus cases surge in the U.S. and deaths continue rising. Many Thanksgiving dinners are taking on somber tones Thursday for families who have lost loved ones to the virus. With public health officials begging Americans not to travel, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was scaled back and aimed at a television audience instead of live crowds. And staffing shortages due to contact tracing and isolation protocols are forcing schools to move learning online.