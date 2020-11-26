Washington LT Cornelius Lucas out again for Dallas game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Washington left tackle Cornelius Lucas is missing his second straight game with an ankle injury in a Thanksgiving visit to Dallas. With Lucas out again, Morgan Moses will start again at left tackle instead of right tackle and David Sharpe will again start at right tackle. Washington safety Deshazor Everett had already been ruled out because of an ankle injury. Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown is out after aggravating a rib injury that sidelined him for three games early in the season.