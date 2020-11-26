West Virginia seeking donations to food charity

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials are asking hunters to consider donating their venison to charity this season. The state natural resources division on Wednesday said they are encouraging hunters to give to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program, which provides meat to families in need and charitable organizations. Officials said hunters can take their deer to one of 13 certified meat processing centers affiliated with the program for processing. Hunters have donated more than 1 million pounds of meat since the program started in 1992, according to a news release.