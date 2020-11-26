Woman facing several outstanding felony warrants, Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding her

Woman facing several outstanding felony warrants, Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding herUpdated
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding a woman who is wanted and is facing outstanding felony warrants.
Her name is Breanna Sage Blankenship. She is facing charges including: child neglect, conspiracy and DUI with serious bodily injury.
If you have any information on Blankenship's whereabouts, call the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers of WV at 304-255-STOP.