Woman facing several outstanding felony warrants, Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding her

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding a woman who is wanted and is facing outstanding felony warrants.

Her name is Breanna Sage Blankenship. She is facing charges including: child neglect, conspiracy and DUI with serious bodily injury.

If you have any information on Blankenship's whereabouts, call the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers of WV at 304-255-STOP.