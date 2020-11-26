Skip to Content

Women plead guilty in Virginia to drug, laundering charges

New
9:47 am Virginia news from the Associated Press

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal officials say two Mississippi sisters have pleaded guilty to distributing synthetic marijuana and laundering millions of dollars in proceeds of the sales. The U.S. Department of Justice says 51-year-old Kimberly Drumm and 49-year-old Bonnie Turner of Olive Branch, Mississippi, pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. Court documents said the two women and a co-defendant led a southern California-based operation from which buyers could order synthetic marijuana, sometimes referred to as “spice.” 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Skip to content