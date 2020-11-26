YMCA of Southern West Virginia hosts annual race following COVID-19 guidelines

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - Many Thanksgiving traditions have looked different his year due to COVID-19 but one tradition in Beckley was still in place.

On Thanksgiving morning over 200 runners participated in the YMCA's annual Thanksgiving Day Five Mile Run.

This year's race marked 44 years of this tradition in Beckley.

Jay Rist, the CEO of the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, said they decided not to cancel the race this year due to COVID-19 but there were some changes.

"Some of the restrictions obviously kind of make it tough but we had contact less registration and check in, we kept people socially distant," said Rist. "Everyone is wearing their mask for the most part and just trying to stay separated in the mean time."

Coronavirus and its restrictions did not stop people from turning out for the race.

George Barbera, a volunteer with the YMCA said he and the other coordinators were ecstatic about the large turn out of people who showed up to participate.

"It's a great turnout today, I know everybody is really happy with the turnout that pre-registered and are here for the day of the event," said Barbera.

According to Rist there were more pre-registrations this year than any of the last 44 years.

He believes participation was high because wanted to get out of the house and be active.

"It's great for not only your health physically, but I think also mentally, especially with what 2020 has been," said Rist. "The mental health aspect is huge for everybody getting to congregate, wish everybody a happy Thanksgiving, that sort of thing, and just being around people, socially distanced of course."

Some other steps the organizers took including eliminating the in-person awards ceremony in an attempt to follow COVID-19 guidelines.