Bad Bunny caps week of awards and Grammy-noms with new album

NEW YORK (AP) — Bad Bunny caps a week of awards and Grammy nominations with the release of his fourth studio album, “The Last Tour of the World.” The reggaeton and trap star, who is recovering from COVID at his home in Puerto Rico, tells The Associated Press about the 16-song project created during the pandemic. It has elements of alternative music, punk, pop and rock ‘n’ roll and collaborations with Abra, Jhay Cortez, Mora and Rosalía. Fans of Bad Bunny are used to expecting something different each time he releases new music. He says: “I’ve always said that albums are for making new different things.”