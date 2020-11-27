Bluefield, Fairmont Senior meet in Class AA state playoffs — again

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - With the Beavers and Polar Bears meeting in each of the last three postseasons -- and set to meet for a fourth-straight time this weekend -- Saturday's story practically writes itself.

"I feel like this game is starting to become a little bit of a rivalry, you know," Bluefield senior Dakota Stroupe said.

"It always makes for even more interesting of a matchup than it already is, because of the familiarity we have with one another," Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic explained.

"It's crazy really -- it's just like the Beaver-Graham game really -- all over again," Bluefield senior Jacob Martin added. "But, we couldn't play Beaver-Graham this year. So, we've just got to go out there and play our hearts out."

Bluefield knows exactly what's coming to Mitchell Stadium on Saturday.

"We know that they're a hard, competitive team to play and we've got to show our A-1 game," Bluefield senior Brandon Wiley said.

They also know the type of motivation that's driving the visitors.

"After last year, it's not really a revenge thing -- it's a redemption thing," Polar Bear senior quarterback Gage Michael said earlier this week. "We get the opportunity to go down to Bluefield and play on their home field."

But, make no mistake -- Michael and Fairmont Senior are coming with a vengeance.

"He's one of the best QBs in West Virginia, if not the best," Wiley admitted. "And he's a dual threat, at that."

"He can throw, he can run and he plays hard -- plays with great effort -- on both side of the ball," Bluefield head coach Fred Simon explained. "He's the best football player in the state -- that's what I think -- bar none."

So, how do you stop the best high school football player in the state of West Virginia for four quarters?

"Just give effort and try and do our best to do it, because no matter how hard you try -- he's gonna get some yardage and complete some passes," Simon continued.

However, using a tactic that worked in 2019, might be the key again in 2020.

"I feel like the same thing as last year -- anything he do, I'm his shadow," Bluefield senior linebacker Shawn Mitchell said. "I'm on him the whole game just like last year."

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.