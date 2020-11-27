BREAKING: WVSSAC moves 2020 Super Six to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - All three West Virginia state football championships will make a temporary home in Charleston this season, instead of Wheeling.

The Super Six games are now to be played at Laidley Field in the state's capital, a WVSSAC source has confirmed to WVVA. Wheeling Island Stadium has been the home of the Super Six since 1994.

The winner of Saturday's Class AA semifinal between Bluefield and Fairmont Senior will earn a spot in the state championship game, which will now be played on Friday, December 4 in Charleston.