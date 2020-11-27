Brooklyn bishop hails ruling, says diocese in line with pope

NEW YORK (AP) — The longtime head of the Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn said Friday that a ruling by the Supreme Court that barred New York from enforcing certain restrictions on religious services in areas hit hard by the coronavirus is a “good decision” that guarantees constitutional protections for the free exercise of religion. Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio also praised the words of Pope Francis, who in a New York Times Opinion piece criticized groups protesting COVID-19 restrictions. But he said the pope’s words don’t apply to his diocese because the ruling is not over “an ideological issue” or “anti-government,” and only looks at the First Amendment right to worship when possible.