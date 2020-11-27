“Christmas at the Fair” opens for the 2020 season

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - For many, the end of Thanksgiving means the beginning of the Christmas season.

In Greenbrier County, getting into the holiday spirit is easy because of the COVID-19 friendly event, Christmas at the Fair.

The event is a drive through Christmas light display that is synced up to music and covers almost the entirety of the fairgrounds.

This is the first event the State Fair of West Virginia has been able to host this year, as COVID-19 has cancelled the other events set to take place at the fairgrounds.

Kelly Collins, the CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia, said it is important to provide the community with some joy in a difficult year for many.

"We had to cancel the state fair so this is a way we can give back to the community because that's really what we want to do is give something to the community to enjoy," said Collins. "We hope it's symbolic for just ending this year on a high note and getting to enjoy the holidays."

According to Collins, since so many events got cancelled this year, hosting this event would've been impossible without support from local community members and businesses.

"When we started Christmas at the fair our budget was zero," said Collins. "It was the first event we had been able to have, and like a lot of companies, we were struggling, but we've had over $20,000 in sponsorships from individuals or businesses across the community, so we can't say thank you enough to them. They are really the ones who provided this event.'

Christmas at the fair will be open Thursday through Sunday from now until January 2, with the exception of Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

There is no cost to get into the display but donations are accepted. Any money raised will go toward the 2021 State Fair.