Facing terror charges, Iran diplomat skips trial opening day

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — An Iranian diplomat suspected of masterminding a thwarted bomb attack against an exiled Iranian opposition group in France did not attend the opening day of his trial on terror charges Friday. More than two years after the cross-border police operation that thwarted the attack, Assadollah Assadi and three other suspects face between five years and 20 years in prison on terror charges. The investigation started on June 30, 2018, after Belgian police officers tipped off about a possible attack against the annual meeting of the group stopped a couple traveling in a Mercedes car. In their luggage, they found 550 grams of the unstable TATP explosive and a detonator.