Fayette County Chamber of Commerce introduces a new way to shop for the holidays

FAYETTE COUNTY (WVVA)- This year shopping has been made easy thanks to an eGift card initiative in Fayette County.

Starting now the Love Local eGift cards are available for use at over ten local businesses.

It's all courtesy of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce.

The President of the Commerce said this is a way to give back to shops and customers who want to support them in a new way.

"We are still here we are still going to shop for the holiday season, so let's support the small business owners while they are working hard to stay open, and stay safe," said Fayette County Chamber of Commerce president, Becky Sullivan.

A list of business names and locations

To purchase an eGift Card and support a Fayette county business, click here