Hulu series on opioid addiction set to film in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A new Hulu series about America’s struggle with opioid addiction is set to begin filming in locations around Virginia. “Dopesick” is an 8-episode limited series. It was inspired by the bestselling book, “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America,” by Virginia author Beth Macy, who lives in Roanoke. Gov. Ralph Northam said the series is expected to film at locations in central Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and the Roanoke regions this winter and spring. Academy Award-nominated actor Michael Keaton will executive produce and star alongside Peter Sarsgaard, Rosario Dawson and Kaitlyn Dever.