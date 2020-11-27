Liberty shuts out UMass 45-0, Mack has TDs of 59, 54 yards

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Malik Willis passed for three touchdowns in the first half and Liberty blanked winless UMass 45-0, rebounding from a stinging one-point loss in its previous game. Malik Williams passed for three touchdowns in the first half and Liberty blanked winless UMass 45-0 on Friday, rebounding from a stinging one-point loss in its previous game. Liberty, which outgained the Minutemen 629 yards to 227, scored touchdowns on four straight drives and added a field goal in the waning seconds of the first half to build a 31-0 halftime lead, adding another field goal and two more TDs on five second-half possessions. The Minutemen end a truncated season..