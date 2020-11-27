Local businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

FAYETTE COUNTY (WVVA)- For the last 10 years, there hasn't been a day more important for you to celebrate small businesses than Small Business Saturday.

It was created in 2010 by American Express, in an effort to push local businesses and keep revenue flowing within communities.

"We are always trying to make a very good effort to support our small businesses but this year it's really unique. And we really ask that all of you go out and shop local... Shop small," said West Virginia Hive Director Judy Moore.

The WV Hive is promoting local businesses to give them a last push the day before the celebration.

Business owner Curtis Paul said he is prepared and ready.

"I do have a mask policy you must have a mask to come inside and also it will be a maximum of five people allowed inside. There will be 10% off all weekend to help out the locals," said owner of Very Rare Vintage, Curtis Paul.

Paul said the day means more than just deals.

"To shop local, it's just like, you help families to do things, instead of a big corporation to get more money. You help a family put food on the table, you help them pay their bills and all that stuff. And when you shop here you are recycling old clothing, and you're helping the environment too," Paul said.

And other new business owners say they have high hopes not only for the day, but for the full year.

"The community has been really supportive though; we've done really good. Especially with Thanksgiving passing and we're looking forward to Christmas," said co-owner of Custom Creations, Hannah Whitlow-Stines.

