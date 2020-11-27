Marshall knocks off Red Wolves in season opener

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Herd got right to work in 2020 against Arkansas State in their season opener on Friday night, earning a 70-56 victory.

Junior guard Taevion Kinsey scored a game-high 17 points and added 7 rebounds, as well. Obinna Anochili-Killen, the freshman out of Champmanville, chipped in 8 points, 3 rebounds and 3 blocks in his debut.

Marshall returns to the court on Thursday, December 3 when they travel to Wright State for a 7 p.m. start.