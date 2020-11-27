Matthews with 18, Norfolk State powers past James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — J.J. Matthews scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Norfolk State to an 83-73 win over James Madison. Matthews converted 12 of 14 foul shots, had two steals and two blocks for the Spartans. Devante Carter added 17 points and seven rebounds for Norfolk State, Kashaun Hicks added 13 points. Tyrese Jenkins had 11 points. Matt Lewis scored 27 points for the Dukes, hitting four shots from distance and going 13-for-14 at the line.